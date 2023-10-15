Western Suburbs are heading for outright victory against Easts after rolling through the Griffins line-up on Saturday at King Edward Park.
In round two of Maitland's first grade cricket season, Easts were bowled out for 57 and are 9/109 in their second dig - in reply to the Plovers first innings total of 160.
Western Suburbs captain Mitchell Fisher claimed nine wickets for the day, in the first innings the quick (5/25 of 8) removed four of the Griffins top five, Patrick Stewart providing the only resistance on his way to 29. Harrison King (2/26) and Jeewan De Silva (3/4) also took advantage of the bowler-friendly conditions.
In was a similar story in the second innings, the Griffins, asked to follow-on, were quickly in trouble at 4/15. Fisher (4/41), King (3/14) and De Silva (2/36) again ran through the Easts top order with tailenders Harry Johnstone (21 not out) and James Killen (4 not out) making sure the Plovers will bat again on Saturday, October 21.
De Silva (63) is enjoying an excellent match, batting at three, he top scored for Wests while Jett Lee again impressed with the ball for Easts, taking 4/41.
In other matches, Raymond Terrace were on the wrong side of an extraordinary bowling feat with Kurri Weston Mulbring paceman Jacob Simmons taking two hat-tricks.
"I've been on plenty of hat-tricks before but never been able to get the third wicket. To get one is incredible enough, then to back it up and get another is amazing," Simmons said.
With Raymond Terrace travelling comfortably at 0-39, Simmons bowled Joseph Harden for 18 and then bowled Daniel Harden and skipper Daniel Upward for ducks.
Not satisfied with his break-through bowling feat, Simmons did it a second time starting with the final ball of his third over when he bowled Jaxon Brooks for 21 with a full toss.
He then followed bowling Aaron Sherritt and Luke Thomas for ducks off the first and second balls of his fourth over.
Simmons narrowly missed a fourth wicked in a row when Ben Maytom survived a confident lbw appeal with the ball just going down legside.
He finished with 8-21 off seven overs, bowling Matt Holstein for four then dismissing Maytom for 50 caught and bowled to end Raymond Terrace's first innings for 134.
The Warriors were firmly on top with Steve Abel making 100 not out off just 97 balls for KWM to finish the day on 1/145. Abel's innings included 12 fours and four sixes.
A century to Tobias Van Den Heever has Tenambit Morpeth well positioned heading into day two against reigning premiers City United at Robins Oval.
Batting first, the Bulls posted 230 with Ryan Wind (28) combining with Van Den Heever for a third wicket 118 run partnership. City toiled hard in the batter friendly conditions with Tim Burton (3/59) and Cameron Bates (2/40) leading the way for the home side - City are 1/43 in reply.
Northern Suburbs batted all day at Bolwarra Oval against Thornton, finishing 9/222 with contributions from most of the line-up. Josh Callinan (58) top scored for the Trees, enjoying a 54 run partnership with Matt Sugden (34).
Brent Dawes (4/80) impressed for the Thunder in his 23 overs while Daniel Willis chipped in with two wickets from his 21 overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.