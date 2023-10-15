Photos - Junior cricket season gets underway at Maitland Park

The junior cricket season got underway in bright sunny conditions on Saturday morning with four games at Maitland Park.
Robins Oval resembled a bowling green as City United hosted Hunter Valley Grammar School (HVGS) in an all-girls match - a first for the district.
HVGS batted first in the stage 2, division 2 match, scoring 107 from 20 overs with Airlie McAlary (17) and Alice Puxty (17) joint top scorers - retiring not out after their allotted 20 balls.
In reply, City United reached the total with nine balls to spare. Megan Visser top scored for the home side, also scoring 17 not out.
Elsewhere at Maitland Park, City United hosted Easts in stage 1, division 2, Wests in stage 2, division 2 and Norths in stage 2, division 2.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.