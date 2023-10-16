Road maintenance blitz underway across Maitland

Maitland City Council is conducting a road maintenance blitz over the next six months, with more than 100 streets set to be repaired as part of our 2023/24 Resurfacing and Rejuvenation Program.
The Program will increase the longevity of local roads by renewing aged and deteriorating asphalt, spray sealing the road surface with a rejuvenation agent, sealing cracks, and making other general repairs.
Manager Works Ashley Kavanagh said resurfacing and rejuvenating local roads is a 'crucial part of our annual Delivery Program.'
"This is essential road maintenance that we carry out every year to strengthen our existing road infrastructure," Mr Kavanagh said.
"Our goal is to treat the road surface before it noticeably deteriorates, so we can ensure it's fit for the future and reduce our ongoing maintenance costs."
Work has already begun on several local roads including High Street, Maitland and John Street, Telarah while the intersection of George and Day streets in East Maitland was also recently resurfaced.
For a list of roads included in this year's Resurfacing and Rejuvenation Program, visit https://mait.city/46Kgsdl
