The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland City Council is conducting a road maintenance blitz across more than 100 streets

Updated October 16 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road maintenance blitz underway across Maitland
Road maintenance blitz underway across Maitland

Maitland City Council is conducting a road maintenance blitz over the next six months, with more than 100 streets set to be repaired as part of our 2023/24 Resurfacing and Rejuvenation Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.