A Hunter flying team has achieved soaring success across various categories at the Australian Aerobatic and Freestyle Championships.
The championships which were held in Narromine early this month, saw the Paul Bennet Airshows (PBA) team come out on top.
Mr Bennett, from Fern Bay, returned home from a string of international airshows, with the prestigious title of the 2023 Australian Freestyle Champion.
He has been competing on and off and involved with competing as a mentor and an instructor since about 2000.
"In 2008 I won Advanced and Unlimited in 2009," he said.
"I managed to win the Unlimited Freestyle competition this year which is nice to be able to do."
Mr Bennett said the Australian Championship started off a bit slow with strong winds and rain on practice day and the first day of competition.
"It was a great comp in a great venue with the PBA team achieving excellent and dominating results," he said.
Fellow team member, Glenn Graham from Rutherford also made a significant return to competitive aerobatics after an eight year hiatus, securing the coveted title of Australian National Aerobatic Champion.
Mr Bennett said it was great to see Glen win the title of Australian Unlimited Aerobatic Champion, as the pair have coached each other for many years.
"Glenn is an integral part of the PBA Team and flies all around the world with me regularly performing at airshows," he said.
"Glenn had won Advanced twice previously but hadn't won Unlimited so I am stoked for him."
Thornton's Michael Newby also exhibited his remarkable skill which secured him second place in the advanced category.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Bennet family with Paul's son Jett Bennet also taking to the skies to compete.
The 18-year-old secured the top position in the intermediate category.
Paul said it has been very pleasing to watch his son Jett grow into an aerobatic pilot.
"It is great to see both as his instructor and mentor but also as his proud father," he said.
"I know how hard it is to achieve this great result as the Australian Intermediate Aerobatic Champion."
Fellow Paul Bennet Airshows team members Riley McDonald secured second place and Stephen Robinson was fourth.
Head flying instructor at Pokolbin's Aerohunter Flight Training Sam Perceval also came away with a win in the sportsman category and received the highest score for a first-time sportsman entrant.
