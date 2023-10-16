Unsurprisingly, Brock Lamb has been named Maitland's first grade player of the year following a season where the Pickers claimed back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League titles.
Lamb was player of the match in the Pickers 36-point grand final win against South Newcastle and backed it up with a staring role as Maitland defeated St Mary's to claim their third straight President's Cup title.
The halfback was also named joint Newcastle RL player of the year with Cessnock hooker Luke Huth.
Pickers utility Luke Knight was named rookie of the year and Harrison Spruce won the Brett Christiansen Rising Star award - the honour named after the former Pickers fullback who died on September 1.
In his second year at the Pickers, fullback Jackson Eckford received the Encouragement Award while President's Cup man of the match, Daniel Langbridge received Maitland Council's Sporting Excellence Award.
Away from the playing field, Jane O'Rourke was recognised as Club Person of the Year while Karen Smith, Ben Ireland, Cody Clulow and Jayden Butterfield were awarded life membership.
Maitland Pickers 2023 Award Recipients
MAJOR AWARDS:
Maitland Pickers 1st Grade Player of the Year Brock Lamb
Maitland Pickers Club Person of the Year Jane O'Rourke
Maitland Pickers Rookie of the Year Luke Knight
Brett Christiansen Rising Star Harrison Spruce
Frank Lawler Encouragement Award Jackson Eckford
Maitland Pickers Harry Hoffman Award Jock Sullivan
Maitland Pickers Presidents Award Peter Mortimer
Maitland City Council Sporting Excellence Award Daniel Langbridge
John Newcombe Award James Taylor
Max and Gladdy McMahon Best Defender Award Sam Anderson
Life Members:
Karen Smith - 10 years service
Jayden Butterfield - 100 1st grade games
Ben Ireland - 10 years service
Cody Clulow - 10 years service
OTHER AWARDS:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS
2023 Maitland Pickers U19s Player of the Year Mhalakai Mercy
2023 Maitland Pickers Reserve Grade Player of the Year Tom Baker
PLAYERS PLAYER AWARDS
2023 Maitland Pickers U19s Players Player Mhalakai Mercy
2023 Maitland Pickers Reserve Grade Players Player Tom Baker
2023 Maitland Pickers 1st Grade Players Player Jayden Butterfield
COACHES AWARDS
2023 Maitland Pickers U19s Coaches Award Zac Shaw
2023 Maitland Pickers Reserve Grade Coaches Award Ethan Edwards
2023 Maitland Pickers 1st Grade Coaches Award Will Nieuwenhuise
1st Grade debutants:
Luke Knight
Junior Tuivaiti
BEST BACK
2023 Maitland Pickers U19s Best Back Billy McNickle
2023 Maitland Pickers Reserve Grade Best Back Jye Ireland
2023 Maitland Pickers 1st Grade Best Back Brock Lamb
BEST FORWARD
2023 Maitland Pickers U19s Best Forward Ned Jennings
2023 Maitland Pickers Reserve Grade Best Forward Tom Baker
2023 Maitland Pickers 1st Grade Best Forward James Taylor
