Brock Lamb named season's best at Maitland Pickers awards night

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 16 2023 - 2:30pm
Unsurprisingly, Brock Lamb has been named Maitland's first grade player of the year following a season where the Pickers claimed back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League titles.

