The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Three players selected for Australia's Masters Hockey World Cup tilt

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland players from the ATP team who won silver at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide. Picture supplied
Maitland players from the ATP team who won silver at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide. Picture supplied

A Hunter hockey team featuring a host of Maitland players won silver at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.