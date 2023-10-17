A Hunter hockey team featuring a host of Maitland players won silver at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide on Friday.
Aged to Perfection (ATP), an over-60s team, featuring seven players from Maitland, played against teams from across Australian and New Zealand.
Starting on Monday, October 9, the team had a 2-0 victory before qualifying for the final on Friday, October 13 - losing 1-0 to a team mainly from Victoria.
The Masters Games were in their 19th year with a program of more than 50 sports, entry is open to all who meet the minimum age criteria.
Joan Hart, Kate Ryan and Trish McMillan will travel to New Zealand next year for the Masters Hockey World Cup.
The three members of the Scorchers team, who play in the local Maitland women's competition, are in the inaugural over-70s team.
Hart, Ryan and McMillan were selected following NSW's win at the Hockey Australia National Masters Championships in Perth, which finished on October 7.
The team were undefeated in their games against Western Australia, Victoria and ACT.
The Masters Hockey World Cup is in November 2024 in Auckland.
Maitland Rams star Matt Magann has helped his Adelaide Fire team to a 3-2 win against Melbourne in the men's Hockey One league on Friday.
Melbourne Hockey Club led 2-0 before the Fire halted the home side's momentum, Jack Holland scoring two late goals for Adelaide for their first ever win.
Holland scored two goals in the final three minutes to help Adelaide to their first win in 14 matches. The team had a first round 10-2 loss to Brisbane.
Adelaide host Canberra in round three on Saturday, October 21. All games are broadcast free through 7plus.
