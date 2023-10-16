The Maitland Mercury
New date set for East Maitland Aquatic Centre opening

By Newsroom
October 17 2023 - 10:30am
East Maitland pool. Picture supplied
East Maitland Aquatic Centre will open on Monday, October 23 after more than a year closed and an unexpected delay earlier this month.

