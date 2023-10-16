East Maitland Aquatic Centre will open on Monday, October 23 after more than a year closed and an unexpected delay earlier this month.
Maitland City Council has confirmed a new pump has now been installed and the electrical board updated, after routine testing discovered a plant room failure.
Group manager culture, community & recreation, Judy Jaeger said the dedicated Aquatics staff acted swiftly in ordering new equipment to ensure the pool is safe and fit for use.
"After testing the replacement pump, we're confident East Maitland Aquatic Centre is now set and ready to go," Ms Jaegar said.
"We know this reopening has been highly anticipated and we're looking forward to seeing our community return to the facility."
Council staff will continue working with members and user groups affected by the delay, whose bookings were temporarily reallocated to the Maitland facility.
