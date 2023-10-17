Women's Network Hunter has awarded its annual breaking the barriers scholarship to a courageous landscaper.
On Wednesday, October 11 at Easts Leisure and Golf Club, Jenny-Ann Dixon received the 2023 Breaking the Barriers Scholarship.
At the ceremony, Ms Dixon told the audience that COVID-19 had compelled a career change at 50-years-old, and she entered the foreign and male dominated field of landscaping.
She rolled up her sleeves and got her hands dirty; and awakened a passion for all things landscaping.
With the support of her employer, she determined to upskill and enrol in a TAFE Landscape Design course, to which she is currently in the final year of her studies.
Ms Dixon advised that the scholarship will financially assist her to complete her studies.
Guest speaker and long time secretary of the Womens Network (Hunter), Race Barstow, advised that NSW Government released the findings of the Women in Trades Have Your Say Survey earlier this year showing that women are underrepresented in trades across a range of sectors and they make up less than 2 per cent of qualified workers in key industries such as building and automotive.
Each year, the Womens Network (Hunter) awards a scholarship to a local woman who is forging a career pathway into a non-traditional field. Applications are available at hunterwomen.org.au.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.