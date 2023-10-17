Meet Eddie, a sweet Australian cattle dog in search of a loving forever home.
This three-year-old pup was entrusted to RSPCA NSW while underweight and in need of care.
With the dedicated assistance of the Hunter Shelter staff, Eddie has blossomed into a happy and healthy canine companion.
Eddie can find new situations a bit intimidating at first, but he is proud to have already weathered more than a little change.
Eddie is ready to expand his horizons by finding a home he can call his own.
He dreams of a family that understands his need for a peaceful home environment, capable of respecting his personal boundaries and helping him adjust to his new surroundings.
In terms of companionship, Eddie tends to shy away from younger children and other dogs.
For his comfort and wellbeing, it is essential that he becomes the sole animal in his new home.
His preference is to avoid encounters with unfamiliar dogs during walks, and he's most content as the sole four-legged member of the family.
If you believe you have the heart and home that can provide Eddie with the second chance he deserves, feel free to contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
Please note that if you'd like to set a meet and greet, you can only visit Eddie from Tuesday to Sunday (from 9.30am to 3.30 pm).
The Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.