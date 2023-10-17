Maitland Animal Management Facility closed after parvovirus outbreak

Maitland Animal Management Facility will close to the public from today for a period of at least two weeks, after staff identified a number of cases of canine parvovirus (CPV).
CPV is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause acute gastrointestinal illness, most commonly in young puppies but also in older animals.
Symptoms can include loss of appetite, severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.
The decision to close the facility will allow staff to implement a range of measures to limit further spread.
This means no visitors are permitted on site and we will not be accepting surrenders at this point in time.
If you find a stray animal and require assistance, please contact the facility on 0438 742 341 or email mamf@maitland.nsw.gov.au to receive advice.
If your dog isn't up to date on their vaccinations, it's vital you contact your local veterinarian to tee something up; if unvaccinated or left untreated, parvovirus can have a high mortality rate.
If your dog is showing symptoms, contact your vet immediately.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.