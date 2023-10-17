The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Animal Management Facility closed after parvovirus outbreak

October 17 2023 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog file picture by Tracy Hebden.
Dog file picture by Tracy Hebden.

Maitland Animal Management Facility will close to the public from today for a period of at least two weeks, after staff identified a number of cases of canine parvovirus (CPV).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.