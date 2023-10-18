Football participation in the region is back to pre-pandemic levels with a huge 20 per cent increase in registered players in Northern NSW.
The large spike in social football participation, a 75 per cent increase from 2022, is also behind the impressive numbers. Social football includes five-a-side games, walking football and introductory women's programs.
There has also been an increase in weekend participation numbers including a nine per cent rise in MiniRoos (5-11 years) and Youth player registrations.
The region had more MiniRoos registrations this season than in 2019, the last season before the 2020-21 campaigns were impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Maitland Junior Football Club, based at Fieldsend Oval, is the largest junior nursery in the region. This season they had more than 1,000 players registered, an increase of about 100 from last year.
Two thirds of the club's 85 teams were MiniRoos sides.
"We had an increase in the MiniRoos - we stayed steady in the competition ages," club secretary Evelyn Stonham said.
Stonham said the consistent number of competition teams is not surprising as the club provides a development pathway to Northern NSW Football's Junior Development League, NPL and Northern League One - ensuring a constant turning over of players each year.
"We had an increase in a girls team, we had two under-15s girls (teams), so that was wonderful," she said.
"Lots of really positive things - really full numbers full teams. There was no team that was short, they had full complements in teams and again that's very encouraging."
In September the Magpies were recognised nationally for their work in lifting women's participation in the sport with a club of the month award.
Of the region's 54,358 registered players, 26 per cent are female, a number consistent with the 2022 season.
Stonham said it will be interesting to see the effect of the recent Women's World Cup on next year's sign-on numbers.
On Saturday, 5,735 supporters watched Newcastle's 1-0 win against Central Coast in Gosford to open the A-League women's season. The attendance was a competition record for a stand alone fixture - until 11,471 fans watched the Sydney derby later that night.
"It's just fabulous seeing this huge push and surge and its been happening slowly but surely over the last few years," Stonham said, who began volunteering at Jets games in the late 1990's.
"The World Cup has certainly highlighted that this is good football."
Northern NSW Football, who's census data runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, also highlighted an increase in registered volunteers (19 per cent), registered match officials (8 per cent) and registered coaches (2 per cent).
The federation's community football general manager, Ross Hicks, said he was thrilled with the results.
"It is really important that our numbers within our competitions continue to increase," he said.
"The number of registered winter players is up by eight per cent with a total of 54,358 which is significant. This increase is crucial in helping the game continue to grow and we hope that we see these trends continue to help build the future of football within northern NSW."
