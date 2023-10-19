WRITERS FEST
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Starting this Friday night and continuing across the weekend, the IF Maitland Indie Writers Festival and Artfest has plenty on the lineup, featuring accomplished speakers in various writing fields, including poets, fiction writers, memoirists and short story authors. Additionally, the event will showcase songwriters and bloggers, reflecting the evolving nature of writing beyond traditional books. For more information on each event and booking details, visit ifmaitland.org/2023-events.
LIVE AT THE LEVEE
COFFIN LANE
Get ready for a fantastic night of live music with Cygan Groove at LIVE at The Levee this Friday from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Experience their mesmerising blend of jazz, classical, contemporary and world music in captivating performances and soothing atmospheric tunes.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Explore the history of Maitland Gaol on a family friendly 90 minute guided tour '150 Years Under Lock and Key' this Saturday starting at 11am. Uncover tales of heroes and villains as you traverse the facility and gain insights into the evolving methods of prisoner treatment at Australia's oldest continually operating correctional institution. Get tickets ($30) at maitlandgaol.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-tour-2.
JUNIOR INDIE FEST
MRAG
Kids can join the fun of IF Maitland too, with the junior Iindie festival on Sunday from 10am to 3pm at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Enjoy a day filled with creative workshops and fun activities such as giant games, Guess Who, Maze Race, Giant Jenga, Crossing Words, O&X, Rolling Rack, and more.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Wind down on Sunday with activities designed for kids of all ages, and as a family, you can all join in and get creative. Each activity takes about half an hour to complete with sessions available from 10.30am to 11.15am and 11.45am to 12.30pm. Bookings are no longer required.
PUBLIC MEMORIAL
SINGLETON
SHOWGROUND
The victims of the fatal Greta bus crash will be honoured at a public memorial on Saturday, October 21. The state government will hold the memorial in partnership with Cessnock and Singleton councils. It will be held at the Singleton Showground. No ticket needed. It will be livestreamed on nsw.gov.au.
