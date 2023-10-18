Northern Suburbs make early strides in MDCA first grade campaign

While still early in the season, Northern Suburbs could be the surprise improvers of the 2023-24 Maitland first grade cricket competition.
The Trees started their campaign with a win against Kurri Weston Mulbring in round one - a finals team from last year. A victory on Saturday against heavyweights Thornton would make for a perfect start for a team many don't consider a finals chance.
"On paper we're happy to take the underdog tag all year and rightly so after last year," captain Jordan Callinan said.
"We were there or thereabouts for most of the games but experience got the better of us sometimes in the decision making with batting or bowling last year but the kids are all the better for it."
Callinan described the win against the Warriors as gritty and it was more of the same at Bolwarra Oval against the Thunder on Saturday, October 14, with Norths finishing 9/222 from their 80 overs.
The Thornton bowlers offered little to the Norths batting line up, led by Brent Dawes who took 4/80 from 23 overs.
Callinan said he was proud of the way his side battled once again, led by opening pair Sean Gibson (28) and Harry Dunn (25).
Norths didn't lose a wicket until the 26th over with Matt Sugden (34) and Josh Callinan (58) making valuable middle order runs.
"At the start the day I thought 240 would be par for us but in saying that with our track record from last year, anything above 200 (is good)," he said.
"I think 220 is a good score - it is hard to say because their top six is just unreal. I think (Jamie) Krake comes back in this week, Jake Moore and also Jono (Gabriel) who is probably the key for them at the start."
"If we stick to what we did last week against Kurri - bowl the right channels, take our catches."
Callinan said the team's group of young players, including Dunn, Ben Clouten and Caleb Daskalovski, have been impressive early.
"It's good to see, it makes me proud because we've spent a lot of time on these young kids coming through in the past few years and it's really rewarding to see the results on the park in a sense," he said.
"You see with clubs like Thornton and City were they have that core, the Trappels have been there for nearly 200 plus games now. That experience carries a side.
"We're fresh off the mark. It's only me and Matty Sugden who are hitting our 100 games this year, everyone else is in the late 20s or 30s."
