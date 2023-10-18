It's now been more than a week since the ban on mobile phones in NSW public schools began, and teachers are already seeing the benefits.
The ban came into effect at the beginning of term four, after consultation with teachers, students and parents, and applies during class, recess and lunch.
Francis Greenway High School, Woodberry principal Ben Higginbottom said early results of the ban have been positive.
"Students have embraced our settings really well," he said.
Mr Higginbottom said teachers are feeling appreciative and supported.
"They appreciate the time that they can now focus on teaching and learning," he said.
"[There is] a greater focus on learning and less distractions for students."
Another difference welcomed by school staff is the effect on recess and lunch time behaviour.
"We have more students playing physical games and we've noticed in groups of students high levels of conversation," he said.
"The playground is a little bit noisier, but it's good noise. We've got students playing and students talking to each other."
At Francis Greenway, the phone policy is 'off and away', and if a student breaches that policy they will then be given a phone pouch for the day, or longer for multiple breaches.
"Essentially off and away is our setting and it's worked quite well."
Other policies schools could adopt under the NSW government's ban are phones in lockers, phones locked in pouches which are magnetically unlocked at the end of the day, and phones collected at the front office.
Mr Higginbottom said the school's policy has always been no phones during class time, and the students who were fine with the previous policy aren't noticing much difference.
"The students that didn't really cope that well under the previous setting, they're just finding it a little bit more difficult to cope, but they're still coping, and I think they appreciate the clarity around the settings," he said.
"It's really clear, just once you're on site there's no phone until the end of the day.
"Feedback so far is quite positive and they feel supported."
Long term, Mr Higginbottom said he hopes the ban enhances the students ability to focus and concentrate for longer periods of time.
"And I'm hoping it improved their psychological wellbeing, not having that constant exposure to messages and stimuli from the phone," he said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.