The next theme to grace Maitland Library's Walls that Talk exhibition will explore all things Vegemite.
Council will pay homage to the beloved Australian classic to commemorate its 100th anniversary.
On display until early November, this exhibition features a captivating collection of Vegemite's timeless advertising campaigns and packaging designs from multiple decades, offering a nostalgic glimpse into its enduring cultural impact.
Emphasising Vegemite's significance, Maitland City Council senior place activation officer Kara Stonestreet said Vegemite transcends being just a spread.
"It embodies the very essence of Australia," she said.
"It's beloved by generations and remains an integral part of our national identity."
To commemorate a century of Vegemite and inaugurate the Walls that Talk We're Happy Little VEGEMITES exhibition, council invites the community to join a special celebration on Wednesday, October 25.
From 10am to 12pm at the Maitland City Library, the community can immerse themselves in the Walls that Talk exhibition while indulging in complimentary cheesymite scrolls and Vegemite giveaways. Limited stock is available.
Attendees can also enjoy a range of free activities, including Vegemite themed face painting, Vegemite toast photo opportunities, lawn games and live music.
Assistant Brand Manager for Vegemite Georgia Fink expressed their excitement.
"Vegemite has been bringing together communities for generations, and we're mitey excited to see the Maitland community come together to celebrate Vegemite's centenary milestone," she said.
Council extends its gratitude to Bega Group and the National Library of Australia for their invaluable support in making this exhibition possible.
For more information and event details, visit mait.city/walls-that-talk.
