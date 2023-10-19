The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Library's Walls that Talk exhibition celebrates 100 years of Vegemite

By Newsroom
October 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100 Mitey Years: Walls that Talk at Maitland Library is honouring Vegemite. Picture supplied
100 Mitey Years: Walls that Talk at Maitland Library is honouring Vegemite. Picture supplied

The next theme to grace Maitland Library's Walls that Talk exhibition will explore all things Vegemite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.