It's now been two months since REACH Homeless Services touched down in Maitland, and organisers have been blown away by the community support.
REACH runs a barbecue in the Maitland City Library car park every Saturday at 6pm.
It's a chance for people in need to have something to eat, pick up some clothes and take home a breakfast or emergency food pack.
REACH director Anthony Margetts said he didn't expect the Maitland service to take off like it has - both with community support and people who need the service.
"We're seeing about 50 people now plus kids, in fact it's very family oriented," he said.
"We didn't expect we were going to have so many people who needed us, we thought maybe 20 or 30 people would show up but as word gets out, every week we're seeing new people."
Mr Margetts said community members have been turning up to donate cooked meals, baked goods and clothing.
"I can't overemphasise just how much support we've had from the Maitland community of people just rocking up randomly on a Saturday night dropping off clothing and food supplies," he said.
"We've been blown away, we really didn't expect this level of community interest and support."
Not only are individuals lending a helping hand, businesses have stepped up to offer their help.
"We do have some really good ongoing support at the moment, so Woolworth's in Pender Place, they contacted us out of the blue and said 'what can we help you with', so every week they supply all the bottles of water, fruit, milk and biscuits, and onions for the barbecue," Mr Margetts said.
"Bakers Delight in Pender Place as well, they give us all the bread every week which is about 10 loaves, which is fantastic.
"Browns Butchery in Thornton, they give us the barbecue meat at cost price which is great.
"And another company who reached out to us is Maitland Cryotherapy, they pay for a barbecue once a month."
Mr Margetts said the support has been wonderful, and at more than 30 volunteers they have plenty, but one thing they do need is more businesses to come on board.
The service's biggest expense is meat for the barbecue, and supplies for about 50 emergency food packs each week.
"We don't want to stop doing them, but we need some local businesses to donate," Mr Margetts said.
He is calling for Maitland businesses to provide a regular donation, or sponsor a barbecue monthly.
Mr Margetts said the whole experience of starting up in Maitland has been an emotional one.
"It's so much more needed than what we expected," he said.
"The volunteers are absolutely amazing, they're just incredible, but then the people who come down and need are help are so appreciative of all the help they're getting.
"They're a really good crowd of people."
Mr Margetts said because of the housing crisis, the stereotype of what a homeless person is or might look like is not the case.
"The people that we help, the majority of people are actually working and just can no longer afford to live in a home, it's really sad," he said.
"It's a crazy situation, that genuine working people come down to living in their car."
To contact REACH Homeless Services Maitland, visit www.reachnewcastle.com.au or email anthony.margetts@reachhomeless.com.au.
