Almost $3 million will be spent to upgrade the New England Highway at Lochinvar to streamline access to more than 200 new homes.
Maitland council and Transport for NSW has granted developer Newpro20 Pty Ltd consent to build a new intersection where Windermere Road meets the New England Highway.
The $2.7 million project will include traffic lights and comes almost 18 months after a 237 lot subdivision was approved at 48 Windermere Road.
The developer will be required to pay for the intersection out of their own funds and make payments to the council in line with its 2014 Lochinvar development contributions plan.
When the work is complete the council will pay the developer $1.21 million, which is the difference between the developer's $1.54 million Lochinvar road and traffic levy and the cost of the intersection.
The council will draw the $1.21 million from the roads and traffic category within the Lochinvar development contributions plan.
If there is not enough money in that fund, the remaining balance will be taken out of other contribution categories as the development proceeds.
The developer is required to pay levies towards Lochinvar recreation and open space, community facilities, cycleways and shared paths, stormwater and plan management.
They must also contribute to city-wide projects including aquatics, netball courts, recreation and open space, road and traffic facilities, cycleways and shared paths.
"The recommended approach is the most effective and equitable means to ensure this necessary infrastructure is delivered," council's principal development contributions planner Anne Humphries said.
"The proposed works are consistent with council's strategic planning for the Lochinvar Urban Release Area."
The developer will enter into a works in kind agreement with Maitland council to deliver the upgrade.
