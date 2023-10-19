The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Traffic lights will be installed where Windermere Road meets the New England Highway at Lochinvar

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 237 lot subdivision on Windermere Road at Lochinvar within a red border and the intersection of that road with the New England Highway marked with a red dot.
The 237 lot subdivision on Windermere Road at Lochinvar within a red border and the intersection of that road with the New England Highway marked with a red dot.

Almost $3 million will be spent to upgrade the New England Highway at Lochinvar to streamline access to more than 200 new homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.