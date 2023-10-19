Grab a frock, add some boots, and have some fun to raise money for Maitland's newest community hub.
St Vincent De Paul is hosting a Ballgowns and Boots fundraiser later this month to help pay for its new space in High Street Maitland - a venture that's set to shake up the way those in need receive support.
The hub, which will open in the next few months, will put the charity's volunteers and service providers under one roof to create a one-stop-shop.
Regional director Clare Van Doorn said the charity could provide food vouchers, money towards utility bills and even no-interest loans to help pay off a debt.
"Cost of living is the biggest thing at the moment, people are really doing it tough," she said.
"Not only can we give some emergency assistance but we can put other services around them as well and that's the ultimate goal for us."
In the past year the charity has seen almost 4000 people and 69 per cent of them were suffering from housing stress and having trouble paying bills and putting food on the table.
"Our funds come from our retail spaces and whatever fundraising we can do will help to support us in having this accessible place for them to access," she said.
Ms Van Doorn said the fundraising event was a chance to dress up and have some fun.
"It's a bit of fun where we can fundraise and also celebrate our wonderful members, volunteers and people in the community that we support," she said.
"It's a family event, an opportunity for them to come together and enjoy a bit of music, some food and a bit of fun."
Vinnies stores across the city have a range of affordable dresses - and boots - for those needing an outfit.
The event will be held in the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Showground on Saturday, October 28 at 5pm.
There will be face painting and fun activities for the kids and music by solo artist Karen Soper.
A raffle will be drawn on the night with lots of fabulous prizes including a $500 Bunnings gift voucher.
Ticket prices vary from $10 to $70 depending on the admission type and whether a meal is included.
Click here to buy tickets.
