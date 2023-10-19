The Maitland Mercury
Maitland council will rezone land on Brickworks Road to create a business hub and provide jobs close to Thornton and Chisholm housing estates

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 19 2023 - 6:00pm
The site on Brickworks Road, in Thornton, surrounded by a red border. Picture supplied
Forty-eight hectares of land at Thornton is being rezoned to create a business hub.

