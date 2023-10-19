Forty-eight hectares of land at Thornton is being rezoned to create a business hub.
The site, which borders Raymond Terrace Road near Brickworks Road, will be changed from RU2 rural landscape to E3 productivity support, with some of the site remaining under C3 environmental management.
Council's strategic town planner Mark Roser said the move would provide more jobs in the suburb and protect the environment.
"Completion of the planning proposal will provide land suitably zoned to permit development to support employment opportunities and services in the growing area of Thornton and Chisholm," he said.
"The zone outcomes will also provide for the protection and enhancement of existing ecologically endangered communities, threatened species and connective corridors."
IN THE NEWS:
Transport for NSW said a southern leg off the Harvest Boulevard intersection could be created to give the site direct access to Raymond Terrace Road.
Councillor Robert Aitchison said that move would "be a good outcome" and the rezoning plan had taken a very long time. He was pleased the landowners were still alive and "able to move forward from here".
Councillor Mike Yarrington was surprised Transport for NSW was on board with the access to Raymond Terrace Road.
"They are prepared to have another arm go in there, it's brilliant and it's good to see this is coming along," he said.
Community feedback on the plan also raised the possibility of creating access to Metford Railway Station.
The Biodiversity Conservation Division raised concerns about the movement of fauna on the site and high environmental value vegetation being removed in the future.
Mr Roser said the revised map would "ensure that suitable habitat corridors were preserved on the site" but the Division felt it only offered the minimum standard required for their support.
It supports the proposed eastern conservation corridor adjoining Haussman Drive and a central conservation corridor linking southern habitat to northern habitat on adjoining sites.
They want additional squirrel glider investigations to be completed - including the extent of habitat and the optimum corridor sizes - and a site-specific development control plan.
