Pinot and Picasso Hunter Valley have been spreading creativity in the Hunter region for the past three years, and this milestone anniversary brings some exciting news.
The High Street Maitland studio welcomed new owners in August, Kristy and Nathan Vardanega who are striving to bring a fresh vision and renewed energy to the artistic haven.
With Kristy and Nathan at the helm, the studio has not only undergone aesthetic transformations but has also expanded its artistic offering.
Kristy said both herself and Nathan are deeply honoured to be part of the community and the legacy of Pinot and Picasso.
"As we embark on this new journey, we're thrilled to introduce experiences that'll light up your evenings, both literally and figuratively," she said.
The newest addition to the studio is its Neon Nights experience, a 'glow in the dark' paint and sip session, which adds a unique twist to the traditional paint and sip sessions.
Pinot and Picasso Hunter Valley has also announced an exciting collaboration with De Bortoli Winery, where guests can now enjoy paint and sip sessions.
Paint and sip sessions will also continue at Goldfish Bar and Kitchen.
As the studio paints its future, Kristy and Nathan invite art enthusiasts and wine lovers, to come and experience the magic of Neon Nights.
For booking details, schedules, and more information about Pinot and Picasso Hunter Valley, visit www.pinotandpicasso.com.au/huntervalley or contact 0468 444 042.
