Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Rutherford.
Beau Hartill-Law, aged 12, was last seen at an oval on Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, about 4pm on Friday October 20.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns of his welfare due to his age.
Beau is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a slim build, about 150cm-155cm tall, with red/ginger coloured hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a whit t-shirt, brown shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Beau or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
