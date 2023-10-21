Tenambit Morpeth have recorded their first win of the Maitland cricket season and claimed a big scalp in the process by defeating reigning premiers City United at Robins Oval on Saturday.
Set 231 for victory, the home side were bowled out for 216 with City star Josh Trappel (109) anchoring the innings on the way to a century.
After the early loss of Ricky Dent (1), Trappel and Karl Bowd (44) combined for a 122 run partnership. However, City lost 7/41 to fall 15 runs short.
Bulls opening bowlers Cameron Wynn (3/58 from 20 overs) and Shane Wind (0/34 from 25) kept things tight for the visitors with Lochie Heit (3/31 from 17) and Tobias Van Den Heever (2/31 from 9) also impressive.
In other matches, a half century from opener Jake Reeves (69) helped Thornton chase down Northern Suburbs' first innings total of 222 at Bolwarra Oval.
The Thunder were out of the blocks quickly with Jono Gabriel (32) scoring at better than a run a ball before he fell to a sharp catch by Josh Callinan at slip off the bowling of Fletcher Cousins.
In hot and dry conditions, Reeves combined with captain Matt Gabriel (46) to put Thornton within reach with Jake Moore (39 not out) guiding the side home in the 66th over.
Cousins was impressive for the home side, claiming 4/34 from 12 overs with captain Jordan Callinan (1/44) and Josh Callinan (1/40) tidy in their overs.
Western Suburbs wrapped up an outright victory against Eastern Suburbs at King Edward Park. Resuming nine wickets down, the Griffins were dismissed in their second innings for 121, leaving the Plovers needing 18 runs for the win.
Despite some nervy moments, the Plovers scored the winning runs for the loss of three wickets.
Kurri Weston Mulbring also notched an outright win, defeating Raymond Terrace at Kurri Kurri Central Oval. After bowling out the Lions for 134, the Warriors declared for 294 in reply - opener Steven Abel finishing with 165.
Raymond Terrace made 171 in their second innings with top order batter Daniel Harden (45) top scoring.
A week after his two hat-trick effort Jacob Simmons was again impressive for the Warriors, taking 3/56 with quality support from fellow opening bowler Tom Callan (2/15 from 8 overs).
The Warriors then chased down the required 12 runs for the loss of no wickets.
