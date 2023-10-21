The Maitland Mercurysport
Photos - Tenambit Morpeth beat premiers City United at Robins Oval

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated October 22 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 10:32am
City United's Josh Trappel scored a century against Tenambit Morpeth at Robins Oval on Saturday, October 21. Picture by Ben Carr
City United's Josh Trappel scored a century against Tenambit Morpeth at Robins Oval on Saturday, October 21. Picture by Ben Carr

Tenambit Morpeth have recorded their first win of the Maitland cricket season and claimed a big scalp in the process by defeating reigning premiers City United at Robins Oval on Saturday.

