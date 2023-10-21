Janette Grossmann: An educator and visionary

Janette taught French, Latin, English, Modern European and Ancient History as well as carrying the school administration and associated duties. She prepared her pupils for external examinations, the Junior and Senior Public Service Examinations as well as for University Matriculation, with the aid of only one assistant. She continually sought more staff, resources and spaces to teach in. By 1912, due to a curriculum change and increased enrolments, her teaching staff was increased to three. All four teachers taught 32 periods a week, without any free periods. Janette became the longest serving headmistress of MGHS guiding the school to becoming well respected. She was active in the Methodist Church and committed to women's issues, becoming vice president of Maitland's Women's Political Education League.