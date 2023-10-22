Update: Belmore Road traffic back to normal after collision closes one lane

Both lanes of Belmore Road at Lorn are open after the northern lane was closed for just over an hour by a two-car collision near the Lorn shops about 11.40am.
A two-car collision has temporarily closed the northern lane of Belmore Road at the Lorn shopping centre about 11.40am on Sunday, October 22.
Police and am ambulance were attending the scene near the corner of Lorn Street.
Ambulance officers were assessing two people in a Red SUV.
Local residents and passing motorists who stopped to assist were diverting traffic around the scene and people have been urged to be cautious entering the area.
There are no further details available at this stage.
