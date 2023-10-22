The Maitland Mercury
Update: Belmore Road traffic back to normal after collision closes one lane

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 22 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:18pm
An accident on Belmore Road near the intersection with Lorn Street has temporarily closed the northern lane of Belmore Road. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
UPDATE:

Both lanes of Belmore Road at Lorn are open after the northern lane was closed for just over an hour by a two-car collision near the Lorn shops about 11.40am.

