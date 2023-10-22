The Maitland Mercury
Extra train services added as rail bridge repairs get underway

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 22 2023 - 2:14pm
REPAIRS to the Tarro Rail Bridge have started and are expected to take weeks, as train services are boosted to ease the traffic gridlock.

