The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter Valley bus crash: public memorial held in Singleton

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 22 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHATTERED communities of the Hunter have gathered to share in their grief and honour the "beautiful 10" killed in the Greta bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.