Gresford bull rider Lachlan Richardson will look to round out an impressive PBR season with one event remaining before the grand final in Townsville starting on Friday, November 3.
Richardson is fourth in the rider standings, 490.5 points behind leader Macaulie Leather from Calliope in Queensland. Singleton's Cody Heffernan is in sixth spot.
The championship title was still in play for competition's top-five heading into the Mackay Invitational on Saturday, October 21.
Heffernan finished second overall in Mackay after finishing with a ride score of 174.5 points.
He top scored with 88 points in round three on Cattle King Reloaded (Dittmann Bucking Bulls) and gaining a second place finish with 86.5 points in round two riding Ambush (CF7 Bucking Bulls).
Richardson finished in fifth overall with a ride score of 86 points, scoring third highest in the second round riding Hawkeye (Fred Kleier).
The 30-year-old has enjoyed a consistent season, including first place finishes at Quirindi in September and at Mount Isa in June.
The tour moves to Tamworth on Saturday for the penultimate round before the two-day grand final event in Townsville the following weekend.
Heffernan is the defending PBR Australia champion after winning a thrilling grand final event in Townsville in 2022, finishing a mere 2.5 points ahead of Queenslander Aaron Kleier. The Singleton rider also won the title in 2016.
Speaking ahead of the Mackay event, PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said there is plenty at stake in the lead up to the Townsville decider.
"There is $100K up for grabs for this year's PBR Australia Champion, and an end of year bonus of $75K, plus a $15K bonus for the Rookie of the Year. Not to mention, the bull bonuses add up to over $52K," he said.
"It is a new record for the PBR here in Australia, and we're proud that we're able to offer substantial prize money that enables athletes to make a career out of the sport."
With tickets selling fast for both nights of the grand final event following a host of sell-outs on the PBR circuit this season, Young said excitement is building.
"PBR fans can expect some intense action in the coming weeks as the riders compete for vital points in the season's homestretch," he said.
"It's truly a showdown like no other; twenty-two riders going head-to-head with the most extreme bucking bulls in a battle of power, agility and fight of the fittest eight seconds."
