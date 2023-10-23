The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council to discuss development application for old Maitland Mercury building

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 23 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Maitland Mercury building at 258 High Street, Maitland. File picture
The old Maitland Mercury building at 258 High Street, Maitland. File picture

High Street's historic old Maitland Mercury building will become a 26-room hotel and function centre if council approves a development application on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.