High Street's historic old Maitland Mercury building will become a 26-room hotel and function centre if council approves a development application on Tuesday night.
The approved application would see the buildings at 258 High Street and 2 Hunter Street transformed into a mixed-use development for tourist accommodation, a function centre, and commercial premises including demolition and retaining walls.
It would have 26 hotel rooms, including nine serviced apartment rooms, hotel amenities including restaurant and bar, function centre and four commercial tenancies.
The development will allow for retention of all historic buildings on site, and ensures the contribution to the Heritage Conservation Area is preserved on existing buildings which present to the streets.
The application was notified and advertised from November 3, 2022 to November 30, 2022 and no submissions were received by council.
The council officer's recommendation is that the development application be approved, subject to a recommended schedule of conditions.
The entire site is listed as local heritage item known as the 'Maitland Mercury'.
The proposed works include developing the hotel and associated facilities, creating a new third level, restoration and repair of facades and openings, construction of a lift and cool room, re-grading at the rear of the site to accommodate 12 car parking spaces, new retaining walls, and associated landscaping works.
The key issues council will consider are that the building is a heritage item, its proximity to other local heritage items and that additional car parking would not comply with the Maitland DCP 2011 and have an unacceptable impact on its heritage.
The applicant is Maitland-based consultant Hill Top Planners, and the owner is Quicksilver Holdings Pty Ltd.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.