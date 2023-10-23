The Maitland Mercury
HISTORY: remembering Beresfield's rail accident 1997 | PHOTOS

October 24 2023 - 6:30am
On this day in 1997 Beresfield train station was wiped out in seconds. On the morning of October 23 coal train DR396 was returning to Port Waratah, Newcastle, after taking on a full load of coal from the Drayton loading terminal in the Hunter Valley. At 6.32am the FreightCorp coal train ran through a red signal and ploughed into the rear of a second coal train.

