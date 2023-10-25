The Maitland Mercury
Council approves roller skating rink for East Maitland skate park

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:54am, first published October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold with roller skaters ahead of a pop-up event held earlier this year. Picture by Maitland City Council
East Maitland is set to be a hub for skating enthusiasts with Maitland council approving the creation of a new roller skating rink on the land between Page and Lawes streets.

