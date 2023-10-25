East Maitland is set to be a hub for skating enthusiasts with Maitland council approving the creation of a new roller skating rink on the land between Page and Lawes streets.
Using the space next to the existing skate park, the plan includes new parking areas, amenities and a park shelter while the roller skating rink will be fenced with a safety zone.
Council officers estimate the cost to total about $1.75 million with the council to seek funding from state and federal governments.
Mayor Philip Penfold, who has been an active supporter of having a roller skating rink in Maitland, congratulated council officers on finding the space at East Maitland.
"I think it's a good location that to be honest wasn't thought of by most of us," he said.
"I think at council we have had at least two...roller skating events that were significantly popular so arguably we've trialled this and found that it's popular."
The site, within walking distance of Victoria Street train station, was unanimously supported at council's meeting on Tuesday, October 24.
Councillor Mitchell Griffin spoke in support of a new skating rink, saying it would attract people to the region.
"The particular site in question, it really does bring together skateboarding, roller skating, scooters together," he said.
"The good part is if we were to proceed and find funding then it brings a whole heap more infrastructure into that park that just doesn't benefit the roller skaters but benefits those using the skate park as well."
The plan to move ahead comes after the council commenced community engagement in August through a survey and pop-up event at the proposed site.
The 320 survey responses were largely in support, about 75 per cent voting for the idea with most saying a lack of facilities in the Hunter area as their main reason for support.
Speaking in public access, Casey Wood from Maitland Roller Derby League said her group is excited by the proposal. The League are celebrating their 10th year in Muswellbrook on the weekend due to the lack of a suitable venue in Maitland.
"To have the flat surface of a rink available next to a state of the art skate park is a bit of a dream," she said.
"Many skaters like me are not comfortable with ramp skating or bowl skating at the skate park but we'd love to be able to have the space to jam skate or practice laps for roller derby."
Ms Wood said she also spoke on behalf of group Maitland City Rollers who have more than 2,000 members.
"It's a really unique thing that we can offer in our area that will attract visitors from all over," she said. "Being a solid concrete surface the maintenance is really minimal and very low cost.
"Most importantly this proposal gives us a place for people to build community, to be active and to be social and to enjoy a special place that is unique to the area."
