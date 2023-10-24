Cessnock shooter and federal MP Dan Repacholi will attempt to reach a sixth Olympics next week when he competes at the Oceania Championships in Brisbane.
Repacholi is part of the Australian team competing in the men's 10m air pistol with the championships, starting on Monday, October 30, the key selection trial for athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Repacholi narrowly missed out on the bronze medal shoot-off in the mixed 10 metre air pistol while he missed the final in the men's air pistol, finishing 30th overall.
Speaking at the Australia Poste Bike Grand Prix media event, Repacholi said he is excited ahead of the long road to selection.
"There will be competitors from all over the Oceania region in it and that's where we shoot for our spot to actually make the team to go to the Olympics," he said.
"If we are lucky enough to win the spot then we will go into a selection period which will be over four shoots from January through to March.
"Then the top three shooters will go over to Rio to shoot in the world cup and then I think you've got to make the top 30 and be the number one shooter in Australia to actually go."
The Hunter MP won the 10m men's air pistol at the NSW State Championships, held at Cessnock Pistol Club in September. After the 2022 federal election win, Repacholi said he is slowly getting back into competing.
"Nowhere near enough (practice) right now because of the role I'm in but we're finding the time to make sure I'm putting it in," he said.
A sixth appearance at an Olympics would put Repacholi alongside fellow shooters Russell Mark and Michael Diamond. Equestrian rider Andrew How is the Australian record holder, appearing at eight Olympic games.
