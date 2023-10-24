The Maitland Mercury
Dan Repacholi starts Olympics selection journey with Oceania Championships

Updated October 26 2023 - 10:27am, first published October 24 2023 - 1:09pm
Dan Repacholi competing at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olmpics, in July 2021. Picture bySergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa USA
Cessnock shooter and federal MP Dan Repacholi will attempt to reach a sixth Olympics next week when he competes at the Oceania Championships in Brisbane.

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

