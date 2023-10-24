The Maitland Mercury
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood puts out urgent call for type O blood donations

By Newsroom
October 24 2023 - 2:04pm
A blood donor in the chair at Lifeblood. Picture supplied
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is appealing to anyone with Type O blood to book a donation in the next two weeks as its own stocks of both blood types reach their lowest point in a year.

