Shelby-Lee Wintle from the Paterson Boxing Gym is basking in the biggest win of her amateur career after victory in the PCYC State Title Belt in Sydney on Saturday.
Wintle battled Hayley O'Keefe from Gosford for the Elite Female division title at Hornsby RSL, winning via unanimous decision.
The soon to be 24-year-old's boxing skills are well known in Paterson, where she has spent the last 10 years working out of the local gym.
"They've got the kids class at the gym and when I took my belt in last night they were asking who won? They were very happy," she said.
From Dungog, Wintle returned to competitive boxing in April after more than four years out and traveled to Queensland in August to compete in the Golden Gloves competition.
"I had a bit of a break - a few injuries and then COVID," she said.
Then there's the challenge of finding opponents.
"There's girls around but then you've got to match the weight and then people pull out for various reasons, which can be very frustrating," Wintle said.
"It's definitely grown (women's boxing) but for me personally when I was younger at 16 I was fighting the same age people as I am now.
"I was taking on 30-year-olds - so for me it hasn't really changed but it definitely has grown in general."
Wintle is a teacher and has scaled back her work to three days a week to concentrate on going pro.
"I'm trying to get some more fights before the end of the year and in the next couple of years I do hope to turn professional," she said.
"I definitely want to pursue boxing (professionally) and hopefully in the next couple of years I'll be able to that."
Her trainer Greg Tindall is immensely proud of Wintle.
"Shelby's like a daughter to us, she walked into our life when she was 14 and nine months in the gym and she's never left," he said.
Tindall, who started the gym in 2000, said it was exciting to see boxing competition return to normal after re-opening in mid 2022.
"My son John runs a kids class 15 to 25 kids every Monday and Wednesday night out at Paterson and you are sort of waiting for the next one to come and say I want to box in comps," he said.
Another young charge, Jackson Gorfine, made his competitive debut at the King of the Ring Tournament in March and in June won the 75kg Junior Adidas PCYC Final.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.