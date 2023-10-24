Maitland gets a seat at the Minister's table

Maitland will have a chance to put forward its priorities in a roundtable meeting with Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty.
Ms Moriarty is hosting a range of 'development roundtables' across the state over summer and Maitland is one of the locations on her list.
The events are part of the government's 'fresh approach' to making sure community needs are met.
Ms Moriarty will speak with local councils, businesses, community groups and stakeholders to learn what issues are affecting Maitland and how they might be fixed.
"I'm looking forward to these roundtables and hearing the views of a wide range of people and organisations in each unique region," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
"These actions, and the recent 2023-24 Budget, demonstrate our government is putting the needs of regional people at the heart of our decisions. Our communities deserve this after a decade of waste and pork barrelling."
Roundtables will also be held in Broken Hill, Bega, Moree, Wagga Wagga, Orange, Wyong and Coffs Harbour.
The government has established a Regional Development Advisory Council to make sure that locals can guide future investment in regional communities.
It announced the new $350 million Regional Development Trust as part of the State Budget earlier this year.
