Maitland will host one of several roundtable meetings across NSW with Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty

By Staff Reporters
October 24 2023 - 2:49pm
Maitland gets a seat at the Minister's table
Maitland will have a chance to put forward its priorities in a roundtable meeting with Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty.

