The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New amenities for Cooks Square Park as Maitland FC searches for extra funds

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The amenities block at Cooks Square Park will be upgraded with Maitland FC hopeful the work will be completed by the start of next season. Picture by Ben Carr
The amenities block at Cooks Square Park will be upgraded with Maitland FC hopeful the work will be completed by the start of next season. Picture by Ben Carr

New toilets and change rooms are coming to Cooks Square Park after Maitland council awarded the tender for the demolition and construction of new facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.