New toilets and change rooms are coming to Cooks Square Park after Maitland council awarded the tender for the demolition and construction of new facilities.
The home of local premier league club, the Maitland Magpies, the new building will cost about $500,000 and is the latest upgrade to be announced for the East Maitland ground.
Work started on the training pitch in September and the new amenities block will ensure the club meets Northern NSW Football's infrastructure requirements.
Club volunteer Chris Rafferty said the upgrades are much needed.
"The match officials room does not include a toilet and there is no accessible toilet on the site," he said.
"With regard to public amenities, there are only two toilets to cater for our female spectators on game day and they are below average amenities at best."
Since the addition of a women's NPL side in 2021, the poor state of the facilities had become an embarrassment for club, Rafferty said.
"The home and away sheds each have one toilet and the shower is an open space with three shower roses but it features a urinal trough across one end," he said.
"Hardly suitable for our women players who range from 10-year-old girls up to senior women."
Rafferty said the playing surface at Cooks Square Park is the best in the league and the upgrades to the adjoining training pitch, including irrigation, will help serve the club's growing junior base.
"I feel bad that we expect our parents especially with younger kids to traipse all over the LGA and in some cases they've got to go outside the LGA to get a training ground," he said.
"This will certainly help and also some of those grounds that they train on are not much better quality than a paddock.
"We're expecting them to play at a premium level when they play competition games and they're playing on a park like our playing field, yet they're training on substandard fields."
Rafferty hopes the new amenities block will be completed in time for next season and said the club is working to find an additional $1 million after the federal government announced in August a $2 million upgrade commitment had been made in error.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King wrote to Maitland council to clarify that the government's commitment to the project was in fact $1 million.
"There's another grant out at the moment that might be a possibility," Rafferty said.
"Rather than wait for Meryl (Swanson) to be be able to secure it through the Minister for Sport and get her to change her mind, maybe we can get another grant in the meantime.
"It's council approved, DA ready so they're two boxes that are ticked in terms of a fresh grant."
