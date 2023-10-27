Meet Sarge, an endearing American Bulldog in search of a loving forever home.
With his big heart and charming demeanour, Sarge has captured the attention of the Hunter Shelter staff, winning their affection with his adorable nature and his bright smile.
Sarge thrives on daily opportunities for both physical and mental exercise.
He enjoys engaging play sessions, walks, and other mentally stimulating activities, making him an ideal companion for an active household.
A sunlit yard would be a perfect addition to his new home, where he can bask in the warmth and freedom of his own little outdoor space.
While Sarge is a loving and devoted companion, he feels a bit uneasy around other dogs, making it essential for him to be the sole canine in his new home.
Given his size and exuberance, Sarge would suit a household with older children well, with a family able to indulge in the play and cuddles that he needs.
If you believe that your home could be the perfect match for Sarge, don't hesitate to contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
If you'd like to visit Sarge in person, you can do so on Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
