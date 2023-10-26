Maitland Redbacks stars Bayley Tranter and Reg Nichols have taken the next step towards representing their state with selection in the NSW Touch emerging squad.
Tranter and Nichols, who also represent the Hunter Hornets at regional level, will join players from across the state for a camp at the NSW Rugby League's Centre of Excellence on November 11-12. More than 50 players in boys and girls squads will gather at the centre at Sydney's Olympic Park.
Like in rugby league, the emerging camp is a program designed to introduce young players to a high performance setup in the hope they will represent NSW in the State of Origin (SOO) series.
The New South Wales versus Queensland rivalry is fierce in touch football with the competition dating back to 1995.
In it's first year, the NSW Touch Emerging Blues is a new program for the state body and is designed for players aged 15 to 18.
With a look to the 2025 SOO series, two camps will be held annually focusing on sport science, elite coaching and fitness testing.
The selection comes after Tranter and Nichols played at the National Youth Championships on the Sunshine Coast in September.
Tranter, a student at All Saints, Maitland, represented NSW Combined Catholic Schools while Nichols played for NSW Combined High Schools.
