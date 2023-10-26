The Maitland Mercury
Redbacks Bayley Tranter and Reg Nichols picked for NSW Touch squad

Updated October 26 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 11:47am
Bayley Tranter and Reg Nichols from Maitland Touch have been selected in a NSW emerging squad. Picture by Maitland Touch Association
Maitland Redbacks stars Bayley Tranter and Reg Nichols have taken the next step towards representing their state with selection in the NSW Touch emerging squad.

