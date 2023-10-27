The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Rutherford's Kings Engineering hits 100 years in business

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian King, grandson of founder Percy King and former long-term employees at the family day event. Picture supplied
Ian King, grandson of founder Percy King and former long-term employees at the family day event. Picture supplied

Hunter-based engineering firm Kings Engineering has hit a remarkable centenary in business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.