Hunter-based engineering firm Kings Engineering has hit a remarkable centenary in business.
Established in 1923, Kings Engineering has stood the test of time, marking 100 years of commitment to providing engineering services in mining, tunnelling, infrastructure, rail and manufacturing.
From the invention of ballpoint pens to computers and cordless tools, Kings Engineering has seen plenty of change along their 100-year journey.
But their purpose of providing general engineering and repairs to industry has remained the same.
Kings Engineering Operations Manager Roger Ness-Wilson said Kings Engineering has a proud history of engineering excellence in the Hunter and this continues in 2023.
"This business was founded to support local industry and we have proudly grown to support industry across all Australia, and we hope soon internationally," he said.
"Keeping machinery in productive use for our customers by overhauling, repairing or replacing key components is what we have been doing for 100 years."
It's original site was a small engineering workshop in Maitland and back then they completed all types of work on steam, gas and oil engines, coal pit machinery, farming implements and maritime specialist work.
The business would eventually outgrow the Maitland Central Business District (CBD), Kings Engineering relocating its operations to much larger workshops in Rutherford.
Today, the Rutherford workshop has 75 staff members, with one of the most sought after apprentice training programs in the Hunter.
In recent years, Kings Engineering has contributed to some of the state's largest infrastructure projects.
Mr Ness-Wilson said tools and technique have changed but their approach has remained the same.
"We equip our business for a bright future by embracing change, investing in our people and quality equipment so we can maintain and build on the capabilities of our machining, overhaul and component workshops," he said.
To celebrate their centenary, Kings Engineering hosted a family day for all their staff and families - everyone uniting to reflect on the company's achievements in the past century.
Bloomfield Group CEO Brett Lewis said a strong relationship was built between the founding families of Kings and The Bloomfield Group.
This led to the purchase of Kings by The Bloomfield Group in 2006.
"As a proud and successful Australian mining and engineering group, Kings is an integral part of our business," Mr Lewis said.
"Today, Kings stands as a testament to its resilience and innovation in the engineering industry."
