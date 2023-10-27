The Maitland Mercury
Maitland council locks in environmental sustainability strategy 2030

By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated October 27 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:01am
City's roadmap to bolster community health, wellbeing and economic opportunity
Maitland has cemented its intention to create a more sustainable and environmental city with the adoption of an ambitious strategy.

