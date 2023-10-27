City's roadmap to bolster community health, wellbeing and economic opportunity

Maitland has cemented its intention to create a more sustainable and environmental city with the adoption of an ambitious strategy.
Maitland councillors endorsed the environmental sustainability strategy 2030 at Tuesday night's council meeting, which is the first of its kind.
It has 13 measurable targets and four themes that will guide Maitland to grow in "a socially, economically an environmentally sustainable way" that aligns with state government policy and the needs of the community.
The city will focus on a green and blue Maitland where there is a healthy and resilient natural environment; liveable and resilient communities - where neighbourhoods have a high quality of life; living sustainably - where reliance on renewable resources is encouraged and water is used wisely and going circular with waste - creating a community with access to services, facilities and products designed to maximise value and encourage recycling.
Council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said these themes gave the council a solid foundation that would be used to respond to the city's key environmental priorities.
'The strategy provides a roadmap to bolster community health and wellbeing and economic opportunity, through improving the health of our local environment,' Ms Pepper said.
The targets include protecting important natural spaces, increasing canopy cover in residential areas, delivering functional biodiversity corridors, reducing illegal dumping, improving the health of waterways and targeting net zero by 2050 across council's operations.
More than 1000 residents took part in surveys last year and shared their vision for the city's environment.
Their feedback contributed to the draft plan, which was released for community feedback in June this year.
The draft plan attracted 60 submissions from residents, businesses, community groups and developers.
Councillor Loretta Baker welcomed the move, saying she had never seen such a strategy come before the council.
"People took the time to write submissions and there were many good ideas," she said.
"They went into electric vehicles, they went into transport, public transport, the style of houses we build, the estates we build, it was so good.
"It's a working document."
Councillor Baker said the community had supported the strategy from the beginning and taken a lot of time to consider what they wanted to see in the future.
"There will be room along the way for further consultation with the community," she said.
Councillor Mike Yarrington was excited about how the strategy would inform the Maitland Local Environment Plan and the Maitland Development Control Plan in the future.
Ms Pepper said the council was committed to working on the targets outlined in the plan.
There are more than 8500 hectares of native vegetation across the Maitland Local Government Area (LGA) and 425 kilometres of rivers and creeks.
The city has 695 flora species, 45 threatened fauna species and nine threatened ecological communities.
Councillor Ben Whiting said it was important to reflect on the clearing of land within the LGA as well.
Councillor Robert Aitchison agreed, he said in 20 to 30 years heat maps in the city's suburbs - which look at how hot places get during the warmer months - would be even more important than they are now. He was concerned about the amount of land being cleared for development and the lack of tree canopy in new subdivisions.
It is estimated that Maitland's population will be more than 144,000 by 2041.
The city adds 1200 new bin collection services to its route every year and only diverts 38 per cent of domestic waste from landfill.
"This strategy is a commitment from council to take action and report back on our progress, across our four theme areas," Ms Pepper said.
"We want to see Maitland be known for and proud of its healthy and resilient natural environment, where people and nature can thrive.
"A city that is full of connected communities who have the capacity to bounce back and adapt to hazards and a changing climate."
