You can have 12 rats but roosters are banned - council's animal policy revealed

Roosters are banned, pigeons must be counted, and rabbits have to lead a solitary life.
This is a snippet of Maitland council's keeping of animals policy review which is being released for community feedback.
The stance on roosters created quite a stir for Councillor Sally Halliday at Tuesday night's council meeting when she reminded the chamber that baby chickens can't exist without a rooster.
"I understand that people get very annoyed with having roosters crowing, but in the new policy it actually says you aren't allowed to keep a rooster in a residential area," she said.
"We can't breed chickens because there are no roosters allowed.
"I'm wondering if even having one rooster would be potentially a change that would be acceptable.
"I know there are numerous people who have chickens and would like a rooster."
Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mitchell Griffin, agreed with the stance on roosters and said he received a number of noise complaints about them.
Ten chooks or 10 ducks, geese, turkeys, peafowl and pheasants are allowed in an appropriate coup.
Only one rabbit per residential block is allowed due to restrictions in the Rural Lands Protection Act 1998. The policy notes that the rabbit is not to be released into the environment.
The council also prefers residents not to keep ferrets, but might approve them in appropriate circumstances.
A resident can have 12 pet rats, 12 pet mice and 12 guinea pigs but they must not be released into the environment.
When it comes to birds, 30 canaries, budgerigars, quails, finches and parrots are allowed. Two cockatoos and corollas are allowed in portable cages or four if they are in an aviary.
The report noted cockatoos "are likely to be noisy if kept as single caged birds" and "noisy birds should be restricted in number".
Things get a bit grey when it comes to pigeons. The policy says only 20 pigeons are allowed and the number must be appropriate to the species and size of the cage, aviary or bird room.
"To establish the permissible number of pigeons by locality of premises it will be necessary for council officers to assess the site conditions," the report said.
Two dogs and two cats are allowed, and one pig is allowed as long as it is 60 metres away from buildings.
