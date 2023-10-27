The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland council's animal policy - what you can and can't have

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 27 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You can have 12 rats but roosters are banned - council's animal policy revealed
You can have 12 rats but roosters are banned - council's animal policy revealed

Roosters are banned, pigeons must be counted, and rabbits have to lead a solitary life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.