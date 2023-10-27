Artist Helen Hopcroft's short plays are being cast onto the stage in Maitland.
Feast, an evening of short plays, will unfold at Sun Street Studios on Friday, October 27 at 8pm for Maitland Indie Festival and Art Fest.
The plays and monologues star Lou Chapman, Brooke King, and Tony Jozef.
In a theatrical twist, MC Christina Robberds has been possessed by her new alter ego, Ms Henrietta Prosser.
"Feast is a continuation of a couple of things I've been working on in my theatre practice over the last couple of years: integration of live music as a key storytelling component, not just background noise; and working on ways to make the traditional audience experience more engaging," Ms Hopcroft said.
The audience will determine which stories are performed, just like a Choose Your Own Adventure book.
There will be six tales to choose from including stories about crazy ladies, jazz musicians, veteran actresses, monsters, cleaners and even murderers.
Tickets are $35 each or $25 each for artists and concessions. Click here to buy tickets.
Sun Street Studios is located at 246 High St, Maitland.
