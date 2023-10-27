Bands, beer and Bitter and Twisted - tickets on sale

One of NSW's most unique and beloved beer festivals is getting ready to kick off in Maitland.
On November 4 and 5, visitors to the Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will enjoy live music, craft beer, food and fun all while 'in custody' at the historic Maitland Gaol.
The highly anticipated festival caters for everyone with the ultimate 18+ extravaganza on Saturday and all ages family fun on Sunday with free entry for kids under 17.
Saturday, November 4: The ultimate 18+ experience.
Saturday's set to be a 'brew-tiful' day at the Gaol for the 18+ crowd with over 80 different craft beers from 20
different brewers, seven food stalls and live music from artists Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Sean Fitzgerald, Big Wheels, Golden Gaytimes and Sunsoli.
Sunday, November 5: A family friendly day out.
Bring the family on Sunday for more music, food, beer (for our 18+ visitors) and a vibrant, friendly day out.
Free entry for under 18s accompanied by an adult.
Phil Jamieson, former frontman of Grinspoon, will be taking the main stage along with Maeve Grant, Ze Robotz and Felipe Baldomir.
There are also plenty of other activities to keep visitors of all ages entertained including QuizMasters Musical Bingo, a kids' disco, face painting, Zumba (no experience or natural rhythm necessary), and the enchanting world of Bubble Mermaid 'Aunty Pearl'.
Due to the unique venue, there is a cap on the number of people that can attend Bitter & Twisted each day and special offer tickets are selling fast.
Entry only tickets are now $50 for Saturday, November 4 and $40 for Sunday, November 5.
For more information and ticket details, visit mait.city/BitterandTwisted2023.
