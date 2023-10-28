The Maitland Mercury
Bushrangers to massacres - Police Magistrate Edward Denny Day's local legacy

By Chas Keys
Updated October 29 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 9:00am
Bushrangers to massacres - Police Magistrate Edward Denny Day's local legacy
Edward Denny Day (1801-76) (pictured) was a major figure in Maitland for many years. Born into the Anglo-Irish aristocracy in County Kerry, he joined the army at the age of 19 and saw service in India before arriving in Sydney in 1834. He became a clerk to the Executive Council and worked for the Colonial Secretary before being appointed Maitland Police Magistrate by Governor Sir George Gipps in 1837. This appointment gave him the task of keeping the peace on the vast frontier of northern NSW, the haunt of many bushrangers and a scene of conflict between European settlers and Indigenous people. Day made his name in this supremely difficult role.

