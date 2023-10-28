Bushrangers to massacres - Police Magistrate Edward Denny Day's local legacy

He is most famous for his role in bringing to justice the perpetrators of the 'Myall Creek massacre' near Inverell in 1838. In that most infamous of events on the nineteenth century colonial frontier at least 28 (but up to 50) Wirrayaraay people, mostly women and children, were wantonly killed by a party of 11 convict and ex-convict stockmen. Day led the party that captured the killers and brought them to justice. After two trials, seven were found guilty and hanged. This was the first case in NSW of white men being executed for murdering natives. It was hugely controversial. For his part in applying the law to the incident, Day was scorned by much of white society, for whom the Indigenous people had to be quelled in the name of colonial advancement. The press pilloried him, and he was attacked by powerful landowners who probably saw him as a traitor to his race. He would have been at some personal peril from their anger. He did better with public opinion as far as the taming of the bushranging problem was concerned.