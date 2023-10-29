The accolades keep coming for Maitland in a season where the Saints played in their first top-grade finals campaign and reached the grand final in the women's plate competition.
In the men's Black Diamond Cup, three of the Saints best were named in the AFL Hunter Central Coast team of the year.
Sam Jordan and Pat McMahon were selected on the interchange bench while young gun Rywin Nock was picked at centre.
Coach Dustin Spriggs was the coach of the year after guiding the team to a top five finish for the first time.
The women's plate team reached the grand final, losing a thriller by eight points at No. 1 Sportsground on September 16.
Half forward Nikki Robson and ruck Georgia Jenkins were named to start in the team of the year with Skyla Dunn and Tenisha Wells named on the subs bench. With four players selected, the Saints shared the highest representation with Cardiff and The Entrance Bateau Bay.
The accolades come after the club held their senior presentation night on Friday, October 20 at the Bradford Hotel.
Club captain Riley Newstead won the Northcumberland Medal as the Saints best and fairest while Maitland also unveiled their team of the decade.
Current players Newstead, McMahon, Mitchell Greaves and Hugh Matheson were selected. Robert Eddy was named as captain in a team coached by David Ross.
Maitland Saints men's team of the decade 2012-2022
Backs
Mark Curran, Andrew Elbourn, Dustin Spriggs
Half backs
Ben Stewart, Ben Crowley, Mitchell Greaves
Centres
Kaiden Ritchie, Cameron Mitchell, Riley Newstead
Half forwards
Hugh Matheson, Pat McMahon, Chris Pedler
Forwards
Colin Carroll, Robert Eddy (c), Aiden Damico
Followers
Haiden Taylor, Jim Taranto, Wade Beard
Interchange
Luke Damico, Tom Grimmer, Dylan Bennett, Josh Button, Harry Harbrow
Coach
David Ross
Team managers
David Bainbridge, Kevin Greaves
Trainer
Chris Lindus
