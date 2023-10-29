Young gun Cameron Dunker is within touching distance of the Australian Supersport championship after a thrilling win at Phillip Island on Sunday.
Dunker won the afternoon's race two and crucially closed the gap on series leader Ollie Simpson who finished well back in the standings.
"Right off the line I heard something wrong with Ollie's bike and pretty much knew from the start that something was happening with it," Dunker told Motorcycling Australia after the win.
"I didn't know if he was still in the race but I'm really happy to be up here and turn the championship on its head."
Race two was drama filled. Leader Tom Toparis highsided at turn 12 on the first lap in a nasty crash and was later taken to the medical centre to be assessed.
After a red flag, the race restarted with Dunker getting the jump on turn one before the top five settled into a breakaway pack.
After some jostling for positions the 15-year-old, still recovering from a broken foot, took the lead on the final lap to get the win and complete a memorable weekend.
Earlier Dunker trimmed Simpson's championship lead to 11 points with a second place finish in race one on Sunday morning.
Dunker finished behind Goulburn's Toparis who recently returned to Australia after the British Supersport season, with series leader Simpson in third.
The Kurri Kurri High School student finished in the top three after Saturday's qualifying looking to close the 16 point gap to Simpson in the penultimate round of the championship.
Speaking before Sunday's races, Dunker said he was happy to qualify on the front row despite a small crash in practice on Friday.
"This week has been quite challenging for me with the foot and we sort of got a bit lost yesterday but happy to be on the front row up with the fast boys and hopefully (I can) take it to both of them tomorrow in the races," he said.
Dunker is heading to Valencia, Spain for the FIM MiniGP world finale in November before returning to Australia to battle for the Supersport Championship in his rookie season.
The 2023 season concludes at Motorsport Park in South Australia on December 1-3.
