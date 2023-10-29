Do you know this person? Police want to hear from you

Police attached to the Port Stephens Hunter Police are seeking to identify the person depicted in these images.
Police believe this person can assist with their inquiries regarding a theft at East Maitland on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
The person depicted may not be directly involved in a crime. Police just need to establish their identity to further their inquiries.
Anyone with information that may help identify them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/. quoting reference number Police Report E 78866475 or contact can be made with Maitland Police Station on 49 340200.
