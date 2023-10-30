The Maitland Mercury
National award recognition for Hydraulink Rutherford

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
The Hydraulink Rutherford team. Picture supplied
Hydraulic repair service Hydraulink Rutherford has taken out the industry's highest honour by achieving the highest sales growth across the Hydraulink Australia network.

