Hydraulic repair service Hydraulink Rutherford has taken out the industry's highest honour by achieving the highest sales growth across the Hydraulink Australia network.
The achievement recognising the Rutherford staff's testament to their dedication and teamwork.
Branch manager at Hydraulink Rutherford Jamie Allen said they are incredibly proud of the achievement.
"It reflects not only our team's hard work and dedication but also the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us," he said.
"This award is a celebration of our collective success."
The achievement further reinforces the company's position as an industry leader in providing high quality products and exceptional customer support.
With the foundation of their latest accomplishment, the team is motivated to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in the industry.
Mr Allen said the team sees the achievement as a stepping stone towards even greater success.
"The momentum gained from this award will fuel our drive to grow and exceed customer expectations in the coming year," he said.
Hydraulink Rutherford extends its heartfelt gratitude to its valued clients, partners and dedicated team members.
