The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dean Amos sets record as Ringwood Park hosts Hillclimb championship

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 30 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Amos completes a run in his Gould GR55B at the Australian Hillclimb Championships, held at Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex. Picture by Gears and Wheels Photography
Dean Amos completes a run in his Gould GR55B at the Australian Hillclimb Championships, held at Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex. Picture by Gears and Wheels Photography

Dean Amos is the new Australian Hillclimb champion after a packed weekend of racing at Ringwood Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.