Dean Amos is the new Australian Hillclimb champion after a packed weekend of racing at Ringwood Park.
Amos set a new track record of 32.66 seconds in his Gould GR55B, winning the FL2001cc and over class ahead of 2022 champion and favourite Dean Tighe, who finished in second.
In doing so, Amos eclipsed five-time champion Malcolm Oastler's record of 32.86 seconds.
The Lismore driver capped a dominant season after claiming victory at the QLD championships in May while rival Tighe entered the event in top form, winning the Motorsport Australia Supersprint Championship earlier this month.
Hosted by the MG Car Club Newcastle, about 100 competitors from across Australia hit the Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex on Italia Road, about 10km north of Raymond Terrace.
Event secretary John Garroway said a year of planning went into staging the event. The club's first time hosting since 2014.
"There's a sequence of holding it in each state so it goes between holding it in NSW, QLD, Victoria and South Australia," he said.
"The opportunity only comes up about every four years for us to bid for it but then other clubs in the state want to run it as well.
"We were happy to run it this year, it was a lot of effort, a lot of planning and preparation."
Garroway praised the work of Clerk of Course, David Atkins for his efforts in the lead up and during the event.
"We enjoyed the spectacle and there was a really great vibe to everyone here enjoying it, especially all the interstate competitors," he said.
"But a lot of work by a team. A small team when it comes down to it, doing the actual work in the lead up.
"On the day people committed and came and helped which was great."
The four day event included practice on Thursday and Friday before moving into competition on Saturday and Sunday.
"The weather was a bit atrocious on the Thursday but it cleared up Friday afternoon and it worked out terrific," Garroway said.
"We had 100 starters, a couple of people fell by the wayside with mechanical failures and small accidents but I think we finished with more than 90 competitors.
"Four competitive runs on the Saturday and three competitive runs on the Sunday with a presentation Sunday afternoon."
