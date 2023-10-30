The Maitland Mercury
Former champions Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering chase Postie Bike title

By Peter Baker
October 31 2023 - 10:19am
Action from the 2019 Postie Bike Grand Prix. Picture supplied
Australia's best attended motorcycle event that is free for spectators is on again this Sunday (November 5) with the eighth staging of the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix around the streets of the Cessnock CBD in the Hunter Valley.

