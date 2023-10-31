Raymond Terrace young gun Max Farmer is in Melbourne this week as part of an inaugural Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander training camp.
The wicket keeper/batter, who plays first grade for Fairfield Liverpool in Sydney, is part of a 14-player men's squad participating at the training camp from October 31 to November 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
In all nine of players from NSW have been selected in the men's and women's squads including Tamworth's Lara Graham.
The camp is part of an agreement struck between Cricket Australia and the Melbourne Cricket Foundation last year.
Players were selected after outstanding performances at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC), held in Alice Springs in February.
The camp includes T20 matches between national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men's and women's squads and an MCC XI on the MCG on Wednesday, November 1.
Longtime New South Wales men's coach Jeff Cook is in charge of the men's squad with Queenslander Ash Renouf guiding the women's side.
Julian Weiner, who represented Australia 13 times in Test and one-day internationals between 1979 and 1980 will act as assistant coach of both squads.
"CA reaffirms its commitment to the ongoing journey of reconciliation and to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are included and represented in all aspects of cricket," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.
"Initiatives including the WBBL First Nations matches, the National Indigenous Cricket Championships and the MCG training camp are just some of the practical initiatives that will create ways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians to find common ground and connect through cricket."
Farmer, a former Hunter River High School student joined Fairfield Liverpool ahead of the 2022/23 season after making his debut for St George.
In 2022 he was named in the ACT/NSW Country Under-19s side and the NSW Combined High Schools team for the Australian Under-19 Championships.
Star City United batter Josh Trappel will captain Central North Zone senior men's side at the Country Bash and Northern Country Championships to be held in Tamworth from November 16-19.
Trappel, fresh from back-to-back centuries in the Maitland first grade competition, returns to the representative scene after a five year absence.
The team, to be coached by NSW Country stalwart Tom Groth, also includes Eastern Suburbs quick Jett Lee, Kurri Weston Mulbring pair Steve Abel and Sam Dalibozek and Western Suburbs duo Harry King and Shannon Threlfo.
Opening better Abel has been one of the form players in the early part of the Maitland competition including a 165-run knock against Raymond Terrace. He and teammate Dalibozek will make their debut for Central North.
Finalised following the recent trial between Northern Inland and Hunter Valley, nine of the 16-strong squad were part of last season's campaign.
Groth said the return of Trappel alongside Tamworth's Rixon brothers Brendan and Michael give the side a new look this year.
"We're trying to sort of make it more of a big deal to play for Central North," Groth told ACM.
"There's a lot of players that didn't make themselves available last year and I just thought one way I suppose I could have made a difference was sort of putting my hand up to help out and work hard on getting players to make themselves available."
The carnival has been expanded from three to four days and the format also changed, with what was the Regional Bash being rolled into the championships.
